[SBS Star] VIDEO: SVT JEONGHAN Accidentally Swears During Live; People Show Mixed Reactions

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's member JEONGHAN accidentally said a curse word during a live broadcast, and is getting mixed responses from people.On May 5, JEONGHAN and his fellow group member DK hosted a live broadcast on NAVER V LIVE.JEONGHAN and DK had set up a camera next to their computers so that their fans could see them playing games.While JEONGHAN was coaching DK's game, JEONGHAN saw DK fail and commented with a laugh, "You're so f**ked."As soon as JEONGHAN said this, he covered his mouth in shock as he realized that thousands of fans were streaming the live broadcast, listening to his every word.JEONGHAN politely put his hands together in front of him, and repeatedly apologized.He said, "CARAT (the name of SEVENTEEN's fandom), I'm sorry. I'm so sorry. I'm very sorry."Following the live broadcast, JEONGHAN once again apologized to fans for cursing during the live broadcast on an official fan community.He wrote, "CARAT, I'm truly sorry about that. I'll be more careful from now on."The live broadcast was deleted from NAVER V LIVE, but the part where JEONGHAN swore rapidly went around online.All fans and non-fans are showing mixed responses to JEONGHAN's mistake at the moment.One side is going, "Meh, what's the deal? That's not a big deal at all.", "He probably was feeling too comfortable. It's totally understandable.", "Don't you guys all swear? I do, especially when gaming!" and so forth.The other side is going, "How unprofessional. He was technically working, you know. It's the same as me swearing at my work, and I would never do that.", "This shows his true personality, which I don't believe to be a good one.", "His apology seems too 'light'." and more.(Credit= 'SEVENTEEN' NAVER V LIVE, WeVerse)(SBS Star)