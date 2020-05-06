SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Gary's Son Hao Chooses a Smaller Gift Because He Thinks His Dad Is Poor
Published 2020.05.06 17:01 Updated 2020.05.06 17:04 View Count
Hip-hop artist Gary's son Kang Hao turned down his chance to get a big toy as he thinks his dad is poor due to the COVID-19 crisis.

On May 3 episode of KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman', Hao made viewers gasp in surprise with his considerate behavior.

On this episode, Gary and Hao visited a toy store to purchase toys as a gift in celebration of Children's Day (May 5).
Gary, Kang HaoAfter entering the store, however, Hao somehow grabbed a smaller toy than the one he originally wanted.

When Gary told Hao to pick out more toys as much as he want, Hao said, "Dad, you have no job. Due to the virus."
Gary, Kang HaoGary, Kang HaoOn their way to the toy store, Hao noticed the roads being empty and asked, "Dad, why are there no cars? Why don't you go to work?"

In response, Gary said, "People don't have much work because of the coronavirus concerns. Everyone's being extra careful."
Gary, Kang HaoIt seems like this caused Hao to worry about his family's financial situation, leading him to pick out a smaller toy instead.

Upon watching the episode, viewers praised Hao's thoughtful behavior at such a young age.

Some of the comments include, "He's too young to be this thoughtful! Such an angel.", "I wish I had a son like Hao.", and more.

(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman)

(SBS Star)  
