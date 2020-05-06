[SBS Star] "She Is So Beautiful" ITZY RYUJIN Mentions Lookalike Actress Han So-hee

RYUJIN of K-pop girl group ITZY praised her lookalike actress Han So-hee's beauty during her recent live broadcast.On May 5, RYUJIN sat down to hold a live broadcast to interact with her fans.During the live broadcast, one fan mentioned Han So-hee and RYUJIN's strong resemblance.To this, RYUJIN said, "Actress Han So-hee from 'The World of the Married'? She's so beautiful. I'm telling you, she is so pretty."As Han So-hee quickly rose to stardom following the groundbreaking success of the JTBC drama, the actress and RYUJIN have made headlines for their strong resemblance to each other.Check out the compilation of Han So-hee and RYUJIN's photos to see how much they look alike.(Credit= Online Community, 'ITZY' V LIVE)(SBS Star)