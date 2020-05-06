SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Young K-pop Dancer Tells How Kind P.O Was to Her When They Filmed a MV Together
Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.06
K-pop dancer Na Ha-eun shared how P.O of K-pop boy group Block B took care of her when they filmed together in the past. 

On May 5 episode of MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star', Na Ha-eun was invited as a guest. 

During the talk, the host Park Na-rae mentioned Na Ha-eun featuring in Block B's music video for 'Shall We Dance'. 
Na Ha-eunPark Na-rae said, "Ha-eun, you were absolutely amazing in the music video. It's been a while, hasn't it? Do you miss any of the member of Block B?" 

Without hesitation, Na Ha-eun responded, "Yes, I miss all of them, but I miss P.O the most. I remember him giving me a chocolate bar during shooting." 
Na Ha-eunThen, Park Na-rae asked if Na Ha-eun to send P.O a video message. 

Na Ha-eun shyly smiled and said while looking at the camera, "P.O, thank you for taking good care of me on that day." 

She continued, "You not only gave me a bar of chocolate, but also made sure I was keeping myself warm by giving me a piece of warm clothing to wear. Thank you so much. See you soon." 
Na Ha-eunNa Ha-eun appeared as one of the dancers in 'Shall We Dance' music video that was unveiled in November 2017. 

(Credit= 'Stone Music Entertainment' YouTube, MBC every1 Video Star) 

(SBS Star)   
