[SBS Star] Young K-pop Dancer Tells How Kind P.O Was to Her When They Filmed a MV Together

K-pop dancer Na Ha-eun shared how P.O of K-pop boy group Block B took care of her when they filmed together in the past.On May 5 episode of MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star', Na Ha-eun was invited as a guest.During the talk, the host Park Na-rae mentioned Na Ha-eun featuring in Block B's music video for 'Shall We Dance'.Park Na-rae said, "Ha-eun, you were absolutely amazing in the music video. It's been a while, hasn't it? Do you miss any of the member of Block B?"Without hesitation, Na Ha-eun responded, "Yes, I miss all of them, but I miss P.O the most. I remember him giving me a chocolate bar during shooting."Then, Park Na-rae asked if Na Ha-eun to send P.O a video message.Na Ha-eun shyly smiled and said while looking at the camera, "P.O, thank you for taking good care of me on that day."She continued, "You not only gave me a bar of chocolate, but also made sure I was keeping myself warm by giving me a piece of warm clothing to wear. Thank you so much. See you soon."Na Ha-eun appeared as one of the dancers in 'Shall We Dance' music video that was unveiled in November 2017.(Credit= 'Stone Music Entertainment' YouTube, MBC every1 Video Star)(SBS Star)