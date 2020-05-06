[SBS Star] Kim So Hyun Shares an Interesting Reason Why She Is Following Almost 7,000 Instagrammers

Actress Kim So Hyun revealed why she is following almost 7,000 people on Instagram.Since Kim So Hyun started her Instagram in 2012, she has been following a lot of people; significantly more than most Instagram users.It turned out they are not particularly people who Kim So Hyun knows or is close to.This had got many wonder why, and the answer was in one of her past interviews.Kim So Hyun said, "I'm following a great number of random people on my Instagram, and some ask me whether it is because I'm technologically illiterate. But that is not the case."She continued, "I made my Instagram account right after I wrapped up 'Moon Embracing the Sun' in 2012. At that time, I didn't have that many fans."The actress went on, "So, when my followers asked me to follow them back, I did. I would sometimes spend all night following them back. I actually have been banned from Instagram for following too many people in a day before."She added, "To be honest, I didn't think my account was going to get this big at that time. Although my friends occasionally make fun of me for this, but I still follow people back when I have time. I feel like I will feel bad if I don't do it all of a sudden."Currently, Kim So Hyun follows as many as 6,847 people on her Instagram.(Credit= 'wow_kimsohyun' Instagram)(SBS Star)