[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun Receives a Snack Truck from Gong Yoo & Lee Dong Wook

Actress Kim Go-eun received a snack truck from actors Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook, showing off her ongoing friendship with them.On May 5, one snack truck company shared a new post on Instagram.In the post, the company wrote, "Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook sent a snack truck to Kim Go-eun as a special gift on Children's Day."They continued, "The snack truck is fully loaded with delicious drinks and food. It's probably what the team of 'The King: Eternal Monarch' exactly needs right now."The snack truck company went on, "Gong Yoo, Lee Dong Wook and Kim Go-eun's friendship still seems strongly intact even though it's been like four years since they wrapped up their drama 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God'."Lastly, they added, "The snack truck got everybody here talking about one of the all-time greatest dramas 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' again."The snack truck as well as cup holders were all decorated with photos of Kim Go-eun.There were also supporting messages from Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook in the way their characters in 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' spoke.'The King: Eternal Monarch' is a fantasy romance drama written by the same writer who wrote 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God'.Currently, Kim Go-eun is filming 'The King: Eternal Monarch' alongside actor Lee Minho.(Credit= tvN Guardian: the Lonely and Great God, 'coffeegreate' Instagram)(SBS Star)