[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Asks for a Pay Cut to Reduce the Production Cost of His Drama

Actor Cho Jung Seok has reportedly asked for a pay cut so that the production cost of his drama could be reduced.On May 5, TV Daily reported that Cho Jung Seok personally asked for a pay cut for his appearance in tvN's current drama 'Doctor Life'.According to the report, Cho Jung Seok is supposed to receive about 90 to 100 million won (approximately 73,000 to 82,000 dollars) per episode of 'Doctor Life'.However, Cho Jung Seok told the production team that he would like to receive less to financially help the team.Due to this reason, it is said that Cho Jung Seok receives about 70 million won (approximately 57,000 dollars) per episode.Regarding Cho Jung Seok's thoughtful act, several industry insiders stated, "As many of you probably are aware, Cho Jung Seok is one of the highest paid drama actors in Korea."They continued, "Based on his trust for the head producer Shin Won-ho and writer Lee Woo-jeong, Cho Jung Suk apparently said he wanted to put more meaning into his appearance in the drama than payment."They added, "Not a lot of actors with his level of popularity are like this. He truly is an incredible guy."'Doctor Life' was first aired on March 12, and a new episode gets unveiled every Thursday at 9PM KST.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)