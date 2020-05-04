[SBS Star] Former iKON B.I Donates Masks to Another Childcare Facility

B.I of K-pop boy group iKON was spotted handing out masks to a childcare facility.Recently, one childcare facility in Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul shared a post online.In the post, it said, "We would like to express our deepest gratitude to Jung Heum and Kim Han-bin (B.I's real name) for coming all the way to our facility to hand us 1,000 masks."The facility continued, "Jung Heum and Kim Han-bin came on April 21st, explaining they wanted to be a little help at a time like this when coronavirus is giving everyone a hard time."They went on, "They actually have been volunteering at our facility since last November, but were unable to see all the children for months due to coronavirus."Lastly, they added, "When they made a visit this time, they said they hope to see the children as soon as they can after coronavirus pandemic ends. Thank you so much for supporting us!"Previously in March, B.I and some staff from one innerwear company brought foods, dietary supplements, underwear and masks for children and employees at a childcare facility in Yangpyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do.B.I's benevolent act is once again melting the hearts of many fans across the globe.(Credit= 'Angels' Haven for Children' Official Website, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)