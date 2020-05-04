SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Former iKON B.I Donates Masks to Another Childcare Facility
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Former iKON B.I Donates Masks to Another Childcare Facility

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.04 17:57 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Former iKON B.I Donates Masks to Another Childcare Facility
B.I of K-pop boy group iKON was spotted handing out masks to a childcare facility. 

Recently, one childcare facility in Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul shared a post online. 

In the post, it said, "We would like to express our deepest gratitude to Jung Heum and Kim Han-bin (B.I's real name) for coming all the way to our facility to hand us 1,000 masks." 

The facility continued, "Jung Heum and Kim Han-bin came on April 21st, explaining they wanted to be a little help at a time like this when coronavirus is giving everyone a hard time." 
B.IThey went on, "They actually have been volunteering at our facility since last November, but were unable to see all the children for months due to coronavirus." 

Lastly, they added, "When they made a visit this time, they said they hope to see the children as soon as they can after coronavirus pandemic ends. Thank you so much for supporting us!" 
B.IPreviously in March, B.I and some staff from one innerwear company brought foods, dietary supplements, underwear and masks for children and employees at a childcare facility in Yangpyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do. 

B.I's benevolent act is once again melting the hearts of many fans across the globe. 

(Credit= 'Angels' Haven for Children' Official Website, YG Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙