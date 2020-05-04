SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] LeeTeuk Expresses Anger About People Constantly Trying to Hack His Instagram
Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.04 16:32 View Count
K-pop boy group Super Junior's leader LeeTeuk warned everyone who tried to hack into his Instagram account. 

On May 1, LeeTeuk updated his Instagram with a new post.  

In the post, LeeTeuk said, "Stop trying to hack into my account. I seriously have had enough of it now." 
LeeTeukThis actually is not the first time LeeTeuk has shown discomfort about those Instagram hackers. 

Previously on April 22, LeeTeuk shared a post on Instagram regarding the same issue. 

At that time, he uploaded a screenshot of a text message that said, "Tap to reset your Instagram password." 

Under this screenshot, he wrote, "I'm getting these texts every single day. Will you just stop?" 
LeeTeukNevertheless, it unfortunately seems like nothing has changed since then. 

(Credit= 'xxteukxx' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)  
