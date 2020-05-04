[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Reveals to Be Starting His Military Service in 10 Days

K-pop boy group EXO's member SUHO is beginning his national mandatory military service on May 14.On May 4, SUHO's management agency SM Entertainment delivered news about the K-pop star.The agency said, "SUHO is going to start serving his national mandatory duty in the military on May 14."They added, "Please note that the time and place of his military enlistment will not be publicized."Not long after SM Entertainment broke the news, SUHO took to EXO's fan community to share his thoughts with fans.In a handwritten letter, SUHO wrote, "I'll be serving my military service from May 14. I'll definitely miss you so much while I'm there, EXO-L (the name of EXO's fandom)."He continued, "Stay healthy until I return. I sincerely thank you for everything, and love you so much. We are one, EXO! Let's love!"SUHO will be the third member of EXO after XIUMIN and D.O. to begin his military service.(Credit= SM Entertainment, EXO Official Fan Community)(SBS Star)