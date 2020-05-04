SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Reveals to Be Starting His Military Service in 10 Days
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Reveals to Be Starting His Military Service in 10 Days

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.04 15:29 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Reveals to Be Starting His Military Service in 10 Days
K-pop boy group EXO's member SUHO is beginning his national mandatory military service on May 14. 

On May 4, SUHO's management agency SM Entertainment delivered news about the K-pop star. 
SUHOThe agency said, "SUHO is going to start serving his national mandatory duty in the military on May 14." 

They added, "Please note that the time and place of his military enlistment will not be publicized." 
SUHONot long after SM Entertainment broke the news, SUHO took to EXO's fan community to share his thoughts with fans. 

In a handwritten letter, SUHO wrote, "I'll be serving my military service from May 14. I'll definitely miss you so much while I'm there, EXO-L (the name of EXO's fandom)." 

He continued, "Stay healthy until I return. I sincerely thank you for everything, and love you so much. We are one, EXO! Let's love!" 
SUHOSUHO will be the third member of EXO after XIUMIN and D.O. to begin his military service. 

(Credit= SM Entertainment, EXO Official Fan Community) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙