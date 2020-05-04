[SBS Star] VIDEO: G-DRAGON Makes a Special Appearance on JENNIE's Live Broadcast

G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG unexpected appeared on JENNIE of girl group BLACKPINK's live broadcast, and fans are loving it so much.On May 2, JENNIE hosted a surprise live broadcast in a recording studio.During the live broadcast, JENNIE showed off a box of gift that she had received from a fashion brand.In the box, there was a beautiful dollhouse inside that held a pair of sunglasses.There were her fellow group members, G-DRAGON and their producer in the studio.After opening the box, JENNIE asked G-DRAGON to try the sunglasses on.He first pretended to run away, then boasted his flawless look in them.With a shy smile, he asked, "Do they really look good on me?"After that, ROSÉ, JISOO and LISA had fun trying the sunglasses on as well, and they all had great laughs together.(Credit= 'jennierubyjane' Instagram)(SBS Star)