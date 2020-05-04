SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: G-DRAGON Makes a Special Appearance on JENNIE's Live Broadcast
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: G-DRAGON Makes a Special Appearance on JENNIE's Live Broadcast

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.04 13:29 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: G-DRAGON Makes a Special Appearance on JENNIEs Live Broadcast
G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG unexpected appeared on JENNIE of girl group BLACKPINK's live broadcast, and fans are loving it so much. 

On May 2, JENNIE hosted a surprise live broadcast in a recording studio. 

During the live broadcast, JENNIE showed off a box of gift that she had received from a fashion brand. 

In the box, there was a beautiful dollhouse inside that held a pair of sunglasses. 

There were her fellow group members, G-DRAGON and their producer in the studio. 
JENNIE's live broadcastJENNIE's live broadcastAfter opening the box, JENNIE asked G-DRAGON to try the sunglasses on. 

He first pretended to run away, then boasted his flawless look in them. 

With a shy smile, he asked, "Do they really look good on me?" 

After that, ROSÉ, JISOO and LISA had fun trying the sunglasses on as well, and they all had great laughs together. 
 

(Credit= 'jennierubyjane' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙