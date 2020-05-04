SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTOB Yook Sungjae Personally Shares His Military Enlistment Date
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTOB Yook Sungjae Personally Shares His Military Enlistment Date

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.04 11:01 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTOB Yook Sungjae Personally Shares His Military Enlistment Date
K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae shared that he is enlisting in the military only in about a week. 

On May 3, Yook Sungjae updated his Instagram with a long message to fans. 
Yook SungjaeIn the message, Yook Sungjae wrote, "First of all, I would like to thank all you guys for congratulating me on my birthday yesterday." 

He continued, "I've been thinking the best way to deliver this news to you, but I just decided to write it here. I know this may surprise you, but I'm enlisting in the military on May 11." 
Yook SungjaeThe K-pop star went on, "Some of you will start worrying about me, but I want to tell you that I'll do well there. That is not part of my concern at all, because I'm very confident about that."

He added, "Not all BTOB members are going to be around for a while, but we will be back as soon as we can. Wait for me! Stay strong and healthy until I return!" 
Yook SungjaeMeanwhile, Yook Sungjae's last drama before his military service 'Mystic Pop-up Bar' is to be unveiled on May 20. 

(Credit= 'yook_can_do_it' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙