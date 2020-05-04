[SBS Star] BTOB Yook Sungjae Personally Shares His Military Enlistment Date

K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae shared that he is enlisting in the military only in about a week.On May 3, Yook Sungjae updated his Instagram with a long message to fans.In the message, Yook Sungjae wrote, "First of all, I would like to thank all you guys for congratulating me on my birthday yesterday."He continued, "I've been thinking the best way to deliver this news to you, but I just decided to write it here. I know this may surprise you, but I'm enlisting in the military on May 11."The K-pop star went on, "Some of you will start worrying about me, but I want to tell you that I'll do well there. That is not part of my concern at all, because I'm very confident about that."He added, "Not all BTOB members are going to be around for a while, but we will be back as soon as we can. Wait for me! Stay strong and healthy until I return!"Meanwhile, Yook Sungjae's last drama before his military service 'Mystic Pop-up Bar' is to be unveiled on May 20.(Credit= 'yook_can_do_it' Instagram)(SBS Star)