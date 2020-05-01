[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Shares What She Thinks Led to Her Success

Actress Song Hye Kyo revealed a secret to her long and successful career.On April 28, fashion magazine ELLE Singapore unveiled cover photos for the magazine's May issue.The cover photos showed Song Hye Kyo shining with a cute and radiant look.Song Hye Kyo looks so youthful in them that they just make it hard to believe that she is in fact in her late 30s.Along with the cover photos, the magazine released part of Song Hye Kyo's interview.During the interview, Song Hye Kyo was asked about her amazingly successful career.Song Hye Kyo answered, "I think I have been very fortunate. I was able to be in such amazing productions since I was young, and those productions performed well."She continued, "I also got to receive love from so many people. All these things are why I am where I am today. I am very thankful for that."Following her debut as a school uniform commercial model in 1996, Song Hye Kyo took off very quickly with her role in mega-hit dramas.Her work includes 'Soonpoong Clinic' (1998), 'Autumn in My Heart' (2000), 'Full House' (2004), 'Descendants of the Sun' (2016), 'Encounter' (2018) and many more.(Credit= ELLE Singapore)(SBS Star)