[SBS Star] Suzy Reveals to Be Living in the Largest & Most Expensive Home Among Female K-pop Stars

It has been revealed that K-pop artist Suzy lives in the largest and most expensive house out of all female K-pop stars.
On April 29 episode of Mnet's charting show 'TMI NEWS', Suzy topped the 'Female K-pop Stars' Luxurious Houses' list.
The show shared that Suzy lives in an apartment complex located in Nonhyeon-dong, Seoul.
Nonhyeon-dong is one of the most expensive areas to live in Seoul.
Suzy lives in a massive unit sized 443㎡ (4768 sq ft) all by herself.
Her unit consists of four bedrooms and three bathrooms, where it is floored with marble.
Currently, the size of her unit said to cost around 4 billion won (approximately 3.3 million dollars).
Upon discovering how large and expensive Suzy's house is, not only the hosts of the show but also viewers gasped in surprise.
(Credit= Mnet TMI NEWS, 'skuukzky' Instagram)
(SBS Star)