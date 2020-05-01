[SBS Star] Suzy Reveals to Be Living in the Largest & Most Expensive Home Among Female K-pop Stars

It has been revealed that K-pop artist Suzy lives in the largest and most expensive house out of all female K-pop stars.On April 29 episode of Mnet's charting show 'TMI NEWS', Suzy topped the 'Female K-pop Stars' Luxurious Houses' list.The show shared that Suzy lives in an apartment complex located in Nonhyeon-dong, Seoul.Nonhyeon-dong is one of the most expensive areas to live in Seoul.Suzy lives in a massive unit sized 443㎡ (4768 sq ft) all by herself.Her unit consists of four bedrooms and three bathrooms, where it is floored with marble.Currently, the size of her unit said to cost around 4 billion won (approximately 3.3 million dollars).Upon discovering how large and expensive Suzy's house is, not only the hosts of the show but also viewers gasped in surprise.(Credit= Mnet TMI NEWS, 'skuukzky' Instagram)(SBS Star)