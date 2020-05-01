SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE's Family Dog Never Smiles with J-HOPE?
[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE's Family Dog Never Smiles with J-HOPE?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.01 15:37
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPEs Family Dog Never Smiles with J-HOPE?
Fans are laughing at how K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE's family dog Mickey smiles with everyone but J-HOPE. 

Recently, fans discovered an interesting thing about photos of Mickey taken by J-HOPE and his sister. 

In all the photos that J-HOPE had taken of Mickey, he does not look so happy. 

On the other hand, Mickey always looks like the happiest dog on the planet in photos taken by J-HOPE's sister.

Mickey lives at J-HOPE's family home, where J-HOPE does not have much time to visit. 

As he does not get to spend much time with J-HOPE, fans are thinking that may be the reason behind it. 

Or it may be that J-HOPE has bad photography skills. 

Whatever the case is, fans are finding this extremely hilarious. 

Here are photos of Mickey with his contrasting facial expression. 

Mickey with J-HOPE
J-HOPE's dogJ-HOPE's dogMickey with J-HOPE's sister
J-HOPE's dogJ-HOPE's dogMickey on a walk with J-HOPE
J-HOPE's dogMickey on a walk with J-HOPE's sister and father 
J-HOPE's dog(Credit= 'mejiwoo103' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)  
