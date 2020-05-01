[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE's Family Dog Never Smiles with J-HOPE?

Fans are laughing at how K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE's family dog Mickey smiles with everyone but J-HOPE.Recently, fans discovered an interesting thing about photos of Mickey taken by J-HOPE and his sister.In all the photos that J-HOPE had taken of Mickey, he does not look so happy.On the other hand, Mickey always looks like the happiest dog on the planet in photos taken by J-HOPE's sister.Mickey lives at J-HOPE's family home, where J-HOPE does not have much time to visit.As he does not get to spend much time with J-HOPE, fans are thinking that may be the reason behind it.Or it may be that J-HOPE has bad photography skills.Whatever the case is, fans are finding this extremely hilarious.Here are photos of Mickey with his contrasting facial expression.(Credit= 'mejiwoo103' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)