SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ex-Wonder Girls Hyelim & Her 7-year Boyfriend Announce to Get Married in July
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ex-Wonder Girls Hyelim & Her 7-year Boyfriend Announce to Get Married in July

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.01 14:19 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ex-Wonder Girls Hyelim & Her 7-year Boyfriend Announce to Get Married in July
Hyelim of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls and her boyfriend taekwondo player Shin Min-chul are getting married. 

On May 1, Hyelim's management agency rrr Entertainment released an official announcement about the artist. 

The agency started off by saying, "Hyelim and Shin Min-chul have been in love with each other for about seven years now." 

They continued, "Based on their trust and love, Hyelim and Shin Min-chul have decided to get married in July." 
Hyelim and Shin Min-chulBack in March, Hyelin made her relationship with Shin Min-chul public. 

During an interview last month, Hyelim and Shin Min-chul said they fell for each other on the first day of meeting.  

Shin Min-chul said, "At one point, I spotted Hyelim looking confused. She just looked super cute to my eyes. She reminded me of an adorable baby."  

Hyelim commented, "When I first saw him, I thought he had a nice image. There were many other seats around, but I purposely sat in front of him. Our conversation hit off really well from the beginning." 
Hyelim and Shin Min-chul(Credit= 'wg_lim' 'shinmincheol' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙