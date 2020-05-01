[SBS Star] Ex-Wonder Girls Hyelim & Her 7-year Boyfriend Announce to Get Married in July

Hyelim of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls and her boyfriend taekwondo player Shin Min-chul are getting married.On May 1, Hyelim's management agency rrr Entertainment released an official announcement about the artist.The agency started off by saying, "Hyelim and Shin Min-chul have been in love with each other for about seven years now."They continued, "Based on their trust and love, Hyelim and Shin Min-chul have decided to get married in July."Back in March, Hyelin made her relationship with Shin Min-chul public.During an interview last month, Hyelim and Shin Min-chul said they fell for each other on the first day of meeting.Shin Min-chul said, "At one point, I spotted Hyelim looking confused. She just looked super cute to my eyes. She reminded me of an adorable baby."Hyelim commented, "When I first saw him, I thought he had a nice image. There were many other seats around, but I purposely sat in front of him. Our conversation hit off really well from the beginning."(Credit= 'wg_lim' 'shinmincheol' Instagram)(SBS Star)