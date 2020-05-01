SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Shares Hilarious Responses of 'Wooga Family' to His New Film
[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Shares Hilarious Responses of 'Wooga Family' to His New Film

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.01
Actor Choi Woo Shik shared how hilariously 'Wooga Family'―actors Park Seo Jun, Park Hyung Sik, V of K-pop boy group BTS, singer Peakboy responded to his new film. 

On April 29, Choi Woo Shik sat down for a press interview. 

While talking about his new film 'Time to Hunt', Choi Woo Shik revealed that the members of 'Wooga Family' had recently watched it. 
Wooga FamilyChoi Woo Shik said, "Despite their hectic lives, they all went out of their way to watch my film. They watched it on Netflix, actually. The best thing about a film being released on Netflix is that you can watch it anytime you want." 

He continued, "They gave me lots of compliments on my acting. I think their personal favorite bits were where I swear in the movie; I swear a lot in this movie."

He laughingly added, "They kept on copying my lines with curse words and making fun of me."  
Wooga FamilyChoi Woo Shik, Park Seo Jun, Park Hyung Sik, V and Peakboy are known for their great support for one another.

They are one of the most popular groups of friends in the Korean entertainment industry that fans across the globe ship. 
Wooga Family(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
