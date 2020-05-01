SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yang Se Jong Announces His Military Enlistment Date

Lee Narin

Published 2020.05.01
Actor Yang Se Jong has confirmed to begin his military service soon. 

On April 30, Yang Se Jong's management agency Good People released an announcement regarding Yang Se Jong's military enlistment. 
Yang Se JongThe agency said, "Yang Se Jong will start his national mandatory military service on May 12. He will be serving his time as an active-duty soldier."

They continued, "Please note that the exact time and place of his military enlistment will not be publicized."
Yang Se JongAccording to a report by news outlet Ilgan Sports, Yang Se Jong received his draft notice not too long ago. 

Since he received his draft notice, he has not been accepting any casting offers. 

His last project was JTBC's historical drama 'My Country' in the end of last year. 

This year, Yang Se Jong made a cameo appearance in SBS' February-ended drama 'Dr. Romantic 2'. 
Yang Se JongMeanwhile, Yang Se Jong is expected to be discharged from the military in November 2021. 

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
