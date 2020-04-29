SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee Shares She Has Become Happier After Marrying RAIN
Lee Narin

Actress Kim Tae-hee shared how happy she is with her married life.

On April 29, Kim Tae-hee sat down for a press interview.
Kim Tae-hee and RAINDuring the interview, Kim Tae-hee mentioned being a mother and her marriage with singer RAIN.

Kim Tae-hee said, "I'm always trying hard to do the best to give my children as much love as I can. I would like to become the kind of mother who they feel comfortable with, like a friend."

She continued, "The members of my family give me strength just by being there. They also wash away my loneliness."
Kim Tae-hee and RAINThe actress went on, "Marriage gives you a whole new level of experience. It certainly does give me difficulties at times, but it gives me much more happiness in return."

She added, "I feel like marriage has helped me grow to a better person, and made the spectrum of my emotions become wider."
Kim Tae-hee and RAINFirst met while filming a commercial, Kim Tae-hee and RAIN married each other in January 2017.

They now raise two beautiful children together in their sweet home.

(Credit= Coupang)

(SBS Star)  
