[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Shares What Comes Along with Her Immense Popularity
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Shares What Comes Along with Her Immense Popularity

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.29 16:36 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Shares What Comes Along with Her Immense Popularity
JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK revealed why she feels responsible for whatever she does. 

On April 27, fashion magazine VOGUE KOREA released a recent interview of JENNIE. 
JENNIEDuring the interview, JENNIE told what it is like to be under the spotlight at all times. 

JENNIE said, "I'll always be in the eye of the public because of the job I have." 
JENNIEThe K-pop star continued, "I'm sure I have had and will have influenced some people's lives. That is why I feel responsible for anything that I do." 

She went on, "When I was young, I dreamed of becoming like those artists who I liked. So, I know that I might influence others the same way." 
JENNIEJENNIE made debut as a member of BLACKPINK after spending about six years training at YG Entertainment. 

Following the group's debut, BLACKPINK rapidly gained millions of domestic as well as international fans with their unique music and powerful performance. 

(Credit= VOGUE KOREA, 'BLACKPINKOFFICIAL' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)    
