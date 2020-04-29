[SBS Star] EXO CHEN & His Wife Welcome Their Baby Daughter

K-pop boy group EXO's member CHEN and his wife welcomed their first child today.On April 29, it was reported that CHEN's wife gave birth to the couple's first child, a daughter, at a hospital located in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.CHEN's management agency SM Entertainment has also confirmed the news with a brief statement, saying, "It is true that EXO's CHEN (and his wife) welcomed their baby today."Earlier in January, CHEN shared a handwritten letter to fans announcing that he will be getting married to his longtime girlfriend.He also shared that his non-celebrity girlfriend was pregnant with their first child.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)