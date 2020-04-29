SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO CHEN & His Wife Welcome Their Baby Daughter
[SBS Star] EXO CHEN & His Wife Welcome Their Baby Daughter

Published 2020.04.29
[SBS Star] EXO CHEN & His Wife Welcome Their Baby Daughter
K-pop boy group EXO's member CHEN and his wife welcomed their first child today.

On April 29, it was reported that CHEN's wife gave birth to the couple's first child, a daughter, at a hospital located in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.
CHENCHEN's management agency SM Entertainment has also confirmed the news with a brief statement, saying, "It is true that EXO's CHEN (and his wife) welcomed their baby today."
CHENEarlier in January, CHEN shared a handwritten letter to fans announcing that he will be getting married to his longtime girlfriend.

He also shared that his non-celebrity girlfriend was pregnant with their first child. 
CHEN(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
