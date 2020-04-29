SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 'Master in the House' Drops New Poster Featuring New Cast
Published 2020.04.29 16:06
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Master in the House Drops New Poster Featuring New Cast
SBS' popular variety show 'Master in the House' has finally revealed its new poster, featuring the show's new cast members singer/actor Cha Eun-woo and UFC fighter Kim Dong Hyun.

Previously, it was announced that Cha Eun-woo and Kim Dong Hyun have officially joined 'Master in the House' as fixed cast members.
Master in the HouseAlong with the previous cast members Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se Hyung, and Shin Sung Rok, the two new members will fill the voids made by the departure of former cast members Lee Sang Yun and Yook Sungjae.

In addition to the new poster, the production team of 'Master in the house' has also unveiled the cast members' new profile photos.

Check out their photos below:
Master in the HouseMaster in the HouseMaster in the HouseMaster in the HouseMaster in the House(Credit= SBS Master in the House)

(SBS Star)
