[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Says He Has Been Getting Calls from Hollywood After the Success of 'Parasite'

Actor Choi Woo Shik shared that there have been some Hollywood production companies contacting him after the success of 'Parasite'.On April 29, news outlet Ilgan Sports released Choi Woo Shik's recent interview.During the interview, Choi Woo Shik mentioned what has changed following the film Parasite's major global success.Choi Woo Shik said, "I used to send my audition clips to Hollywood production companies in the past, but a lot of them actually have been calling me these days."He continued, "I think they've seen me doing interviews in English. It seems like some Hollywood producers like me. I've received several scripts from them."The actor went on, "I'm still in talks to join a Hollywood film. It's probably going to be decided this year. With going into Hollywood, I believe it's all about the timing."He added, "I'm not pushing myself to get to Hollywood though. I'm working hard in Korea, and I do hope more people outside Korea will like me through my work in Korea."Previously at 'the 92nd Academy Awards' in February, 'Parasite' directed by director Bong Joon-ho took home four Oscars including, 'Best Picture', 'Best Director', 'Best Original Screenplay' and 'Best International Feature Film'.(Credit= 'dntlrdl' Instagram)(SBS Star)