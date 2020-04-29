SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoon in Talks to Join a New Romantic Comedy Drama
[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoon in Talks to Join a New Romantic Comedy Drama

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.29
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoon in Talks to Join a New Romantic Comedy Drama
K-pop artist/actor Park Ji Hoon is in talks to join a drama based on a webtoon.

On April 28, news outlet Ilgan Sports reported that Park Ji Hoon has confirmed to star in an upcoming drama 'Love Revolution' (literal translation).
Park Ji HoonBased on a popular webtoon of the same name, 'Love Revolution' tells the story of love and friendship among teenagers.

Since it was first unveiled in 2013, it has been much-loved by webtoon readers for its detailed and real-life-like teenage life as well as its witty lines.

It is said Park Ji Hoon will be playing the role of 'Gong Joo-young', who is basically a ball of cuteness.

He has a cheerful and lovely personality, and shows unchanged love for 'Wang Ji-rim'.
Park Ji HoonIn response to this report, however, Park Ji Hoon's management agency Maroo Entertainment clarified that the final decision on the offer has not been made yet.

The agency stated, "While it is true that Park Ji Hoon was offered to play 'Love Revolution', the offer is still being considered."

If Park Ji Hoon accepts the offer, it will mark his return on small screen as the lead in about a year after JTBC's drama 'Flower Crew Joseon Marriage Agency'.
Park Ji HoonMeanwhile, 'Love Revolution' is scheduled to be unveiled in the second half of the year.

(Credit= '0529.jihoon.ig' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
