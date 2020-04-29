[SBS Star] BTS SUGA & V Reveal to Have the Same Habit

It was recently revealed that SUGA and V of K-pop boy group BTS are trying to get rid of the same bad habit.On April 25, SUGA held a live Q&A session called 'AskShoopD' to answer various questions that he received from ARMYs (BTS' fan club) all across the globe.During the live broadcast, one fan asked SUGA if he has a bad habit that he would like to get rid of.To this, SUGA revealed, "I bite my nails. It's a long habit, so it's not easy to stop. I even tried using ointments, but it's still an ongoing battle."Shortly after 'AskShoopD', fans discovered that not only SUGA but also V bites his nails.Previously on April 20, one fan took BTS' global fan community Weverse and wrote, "Oppa, I have a habit of biting my nails. How can I fix it?"V commented, "Me too. How do I fix it?"(Credit= Weverse, Big Hit Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)