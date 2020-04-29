[SBS Star] Peakboy Mentions Getting Support from Park Seo Jun & BTS V for His TV Show Appearance

Singer Peakboy talked about getting warm support from his best friends actor Park Seo Jun and K-pop boy group BTS' member V for his television show appearance.On April 28 episode of MBC every1's television show 'Video Star', Peakboy made a guest appearance.During the talk, Peakboy said Park Seo Jun and V gave him a lot of support before guesting on the show.Peakboy said, "I was really nervous about joining this show. But my group of friends―'Wooga Family' gave me immense support. They were like, 'You'll do well.'"He continued, "Actually when I made my first-ever television show appearance last year, Park Seo Jun sent me a really long message."He went on, "He said that he watched the episode with me in it like three times, and watching it made him tear up. He knows how much I struggled in the past and stuff, so..."Then, Peakboy shared what V has said to him.Peakboy said, "I didn't really know whether to bring up the fact that I'm part of 'Wooga Family', because it might act as a negative to the rest of the guys."He continued, "But V told me that if I'm going to mention being part of 'Wooga Family', then I should do it properly."With a shy laugh, he added, "Yeah, I'm close to those guys. We are good friends."Peakboy, Park Seo Jun, V, actors Choi Woo Shik and Park Hyung Sik are currently the members of 'Wooga Family'.(Credit= MBC every1 Video Star, 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)(SBS Star)