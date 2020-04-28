[SBS Star] TWICE CHAEYOUNG Expresses Her Wish to Collaborate with Justin Bieber

K-pop girl group TWICE's member CHAEYOUNG shared that she wishes to work with Canadian singer Justin Bieber one day.On April 28, an online press conference for TWICE's YouTube Originals documentary 'TWICE: Seize the Light' took place.During the press conference, CHAEYOUNG mentioned the soaring popularity of K-pop around the world.CHAEYOUNG said, "We would like to say thank you to all K-pop fans for loving our performance and music. We feel so grateful."She continued, "We're actually very glad to that we have contributed to the global growth of K-pop. It almost feels like our hard work has paid off."She went on, "It would be nice to stand right in the center of K-pop's global growth in the future."Then, CHAEYOUNG was asked if there was any Western artist she would like to collaborate if there was an opportunity.With a shy smile, she answered, "Yes, it would be great if we could work together with Justin Bieber one day."(Credit= 'twicetagram' 'justinbieber' Instagram, JYP Entertainment/SBS funE, 'TWICE' YouTube)(SBS Star)