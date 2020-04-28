SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Jae Wook Confirms His Appearance in a New Romantic Comedy Drama with Go A Ra
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Jae Wook Confirms His Appearance in a New Romantic Comedy Drama with Go A Ra

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.28 16:31 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Jae Wook Confirms His Appearance in a New Romantic Comedy Drama with Go A Ra
Actor Lee Jae Wook will be starring in a new romantic comedy drama with actress Go A Ra.

On April 27, the production team of KBS' upcoming drama 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol' shared the main cast of the drama.

They revealed that Lee Jae Wook and Go A Ra have been cast to tell a sweet love story in 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol'.
Lee Jae Wook and Go A RaLee Jae Wook will be playing the character named 'Jeon Woo-jun', a part-timer who does not seem to have any particular dream or goal.

He looks cold when you look at him, but he is in fact a warm and caring person.
Lee Jae Wook and Go A RaGo A Ra will take on the role of a lively and always-happy pianist 'Gu Ra-ra'.

Despite having a difficult life, her optimism does not cease.

Their secrets and scars will be healed together as they meet at Lalaland, a piano academy in a small country village.
Lee Jae Wook and Go A RaMeanwhile, 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol' is expected to be unveiled in the second half of the year.

(Credit= 'jxxvvxxk' 'ara_go_0211' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙