[SBS Star] Lee Jae Wook Confirms His Appearance in a New Romantic Comedy Drama with Go A Ra

Actor Lee Jae Wook will be starring in a new romantic comedy drama with actress Go A Ra.On April 27, the production team of KBS' upcoming drama 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol' shared the main cast of the drama.They revealed that Lee Jae Wook and Go A Ra have been cast to tell a sweet love story in 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol'.Lee Jae Wook will be playing the character named 'Jeon Woo-jun', a part-timer who does not seem to have any particular dream or goal.He looks cold when you look at him, but he is in fact a warm and caring person.Go A Ra will take on the role of a lively and always-happy pianist 'Gu Ra-ra'.Despite having a difficult life, her optimism does not cease.Their secrets and scars will be healed together as they meet at Lalaland, a piano academy in a small country village.Meanwhile, 'DoDoSolSolLaLaSol' is expected to be unveiled in the second half of the year.(Credit= 'jxxvvxxk' 'ara_go_0211' Instagram)(SBS Star)