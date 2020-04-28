[SBS Star] SUGA Finally Reveals Why He Was Not in BTS' Photo with Ariana Grande

SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS finally revealed the reason why he was absent in the group's photo taken with American singer Ariana Grande.On April 25, SUGA hosted a live broadcast called 'AskShoopD', answering various questions that he received from ARMYs (BTS' official fan club) all around the world.During the live broadcast, one ARMY asked SUGA about BTS' photo taken with Ariana Grande that was taken during the rehearsal for the 'GRAMMY Awards' last year.To this, SUGA explained, "I honestly didn't know she would come to say hi to us."He continued, "I had something scheduled, so I was away and later heard that she came by. I was surprised when I saw the photo. If she was there like five minutes earlier, I would definitely have been there."(Credit= 'arianagrande' Instagram, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)