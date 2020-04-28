SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SUGA Finally Reveals Why He Was Not in BTS' Photo with Ariana Grande
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] SUGA Finally Reveals Why He Was Not in BTS' Photo with Ariana Grande

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.04.28 16:04 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SUGA Finally Reveals Why He Was Not in BTS Photo with Ariana Grande
SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS finally revealed the reason why he was absent in the group's photo taken with American singer Ariana Grande.

On April 25, SUGA hosted a live broadcast called 'AskShoopD', answering various questions that he received from ARMYs (BTS' official fan club) all around the world.
SUGABTS, Ariana GrandeDuring the live broadcast, one ARMY asked SUGA about BTS' photo taken with Ariana Grande that was taken during the rehearsal for the 'GRAMMY Awards' last year.

To this, SUGA explained, "I honestly didn't know she would come to say hi to us."

He continued, "I had something scheduled, so I was away and later heard that she came by. I was surprised when I saw the photo. If she was there like five minutes earlier, I would definitely have been there."
SUGA(Credit= 'arianagrande' Instagram, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙