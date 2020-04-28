[SBS Star] Fans Are Screaming Over Woo Do Hwan's Cute Habit

Actor Woo Do Hwan's adorable habit has just been discovered.Recently, some photos of Woo Do Hwan have been going around online.The photos are of Woo Do Hwan in the arms of other actors who are all taller than he is.Woo Do Hwan looks as if he is at the happiest place he could be.It seems like Woo Do Hwan likes to be hugged by those who are taller than he is.It actually is not too common for him to find someone who is considerably taller than him, as he is already quite tall―180cm(5.9ft)―himself.That seems to explain his huge smile on these photos.Fans are thinking that this might be one of Woo Do Hwan's habits, and they are loving it so much.They left comments such as, "Awww look at him. He looks like a large dog who still thinks he is a small puppy!", "How cute!", "My heart's melting." and so on.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)