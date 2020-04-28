[SBS Star] VIDEO: Cha Eun-woo Reacts to a Fan Telling Him He Is Not Her Ultimate Bias Anymore

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo cutely responded to a fan telling him she now likes another group member more than him.On April 27, one fan shared a past video of Cha Eun-woo at a fan signing event.The video showed this fan talking to Cha Eun-woo while getting his autograph.After sitting down in front of him, she tells Cha Eun-woo, "Can I tell you one thing Eun-woo? You know you have always been my ultimate bias, right?"Cha Eun-woo looked at her in the eye and carefully listen to her words.She continued, "My ultimate bias has changed..."As soon as Cha Eun-woo heard this, his eyes shook and he unconsciously pulled a sad face.Then, he laughed awkwardly and covered his face with a stuffed puppy that he was holding in his hand.The fan burst out laughing and asked him who he thinks her new ultimate bias is.Cha Eun-woo looked down, unable to make eye contact with her, and asked, "Who is it?"She playfully told him, "It used to be 'cute Cha Eun-woo', but it's now 'cool Cha Eun-woo'."Cha Eun-woo covered his face again and laughingly said to her, "Gosh, it's my first fan signing event in a long time. I haven't got used this sort of jokes yet!"Not only the uploader fan, but a lot of other fans are finding Cha Eun-woo's response super adorable.(Credit= 'Dongle330' Twitter)(SBS Star)