[SBS Star] VIDEO: Cha Eun-woo Reacts to a Fan Telling Him He Is Not Her Ultimate Bias Anymore
Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.28 11:53
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Cha Eun-woo Reacts to a Fan Telling Him He Is Not Her Ultimate Bias Anymore
K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo cutely responded to a fan telling him she now likes another group member more than him. 

On April 27, one fan shared a past video of Cha Eun-woo at a fan signing event. 
Cha Eun-wooThe video showed this fan talking to Cha Eun-woo while getting his autograph. 

After sitting down in front of him, she tells Cha Eun-woo, "Can I tell you one thing Eun-woo? You know you have always been my ultimate bias, right?" 

Cha Eun-woo looked at her in the eye and carefully listen to her words. 

She continued, "My ultimate bias has changed..." 

As soon as Cha Eun-woo heard this, his eyes shook and he unconsciously pulled a sad face. 

Then, he laughed awkwardly and covered his face with a stuffed puppy that he was holding in his hand. 
Cha Eun-wooThe fan burst out laughing and asked him who he thinks her new ultimate bias is.  

Cha Eun-woo looked down, unable to make eye contact with her, and asked, "Who is it?" 

She playfully told him, "It used to be 'cute Cha Eun-woo', but it's now 'cool Cha Eun-woo'." 

Cha Eun-woo covered his face again and laughingly said to her, "Gosh, it's my first fan signing event in a long time. I haven't got used this sort of jokes yet!"
 
Not only the uploader fan, but a lot of other fans are finding Cha Eun-woo's response super adorable. 

(Credit= 'Dongle330' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)   
