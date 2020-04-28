[SBS Star] IU Reveals the First Teaser for '8', Produced & Featured by BTS SUGA

Singer/actress IU gave a little sneak peek of her upcoming single produced and featured by SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS.On April 28, IU took her personal Instagram to share a teaser image of her new single '8'.Along with the teaser image, IU wrote, "8(eight), I've already listened the track," with "D-8."Previously on April 27, IU's management agency EDAM Entertainment announced that IU will be making a comeback in May with a digital single, in collaboration with BTS SUGA.It seems like SUGA not only produced the song, but also joined the song as a featuring artist; taking part of the rapping verse of the song.Meanwhile, '8' is set to be released on May 6.(Credit= EDAM Entertainment, Big Hit Entertainment, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)(SBS Star)