[SBS Star] IU Reveals the First Teaser for '8', Produced & Featured by BTS SUGA
[SBS Star] IU Reveals the First Teaser for '8', Produced & Featured by BTS SUGA

Published 2020.04.28 11:36
Singer/actress IU gave a little sneak peek of her upcoming single produced and featured by SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS.

On April 28, IU took her personal Instagram to share a teaser image of her new single '8'.
IU SUGAAlong with the teaser image, IU wrote, "8(eight), I've already listened the track," with "D-8."

Previously on April 27, IU's management agency EDAM Entertainment announced that IU will be making a comeback in May with a digital single, in collaboration with BTS SUGA.
IU SUGAIt seems like SUGA not only produced the song, but also joined the song as a featuring artist; taking part of the rapping verse of the song.
IU SUGAMeanwhile, '8' is set to be released on May 6.

(Credit= EDAM Entertainment, Big Hit Entertainment, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
