[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Thinks BIGBANG = 5?

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON shared an image of his group including a former member SEUNGRI.On April 25, G-DRAGON shared some photos of his recently-moved penthouse in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.What caught the eye of fans out of those photos besides the fact how large and luxurious his new place is, was a frame in one corner.In the frame, there was a caricature of the group with five members―G-DRAGON, T.O.P, TAEYANG, DAESUNG and SEUNGRI.There were five members in BIGBANG in the past, but it currently consists of four members.In March 2019, SEUNGRI left BIGBANG and the group's management agency YG Entertainment following his 'Burning Sun' scandal.As it has been almost a year since SEUNGRI's departure, it was natural for some fans to assume that G-DRAGON would now take "BIGBANG = 4".Obviously, nobody knows what goes on in G-DRAGON's head until he says anything about it, but many believe that G-DRAGON is telling fans that he still believes "BIGBANG = 5" through this photo.(Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)