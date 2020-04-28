SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Thinks BIGBANG = 5?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Thinks BIGBANG = 5?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.28 10:51 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Thinks BIGBANG = 5?
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON shared an image of his group including a former member SEUNGRI. 

On April 25, G-DRAGON shared some photos of his recently-moved penthouse in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. 

What caught the eye of fans out of those photos besides the fact how large and luxurious his new place is, was a frame in one corner. 
G-DRAGON's penthouseG-DRAGON's penthouseIn the frame, there was a caricature of the group with five members―G-DRAGON, T.O.P, TAEYANG, DAESUNG and SEUNGRI.

There were five members in BIGBANG in the past, but it currently consists of four members. 

In March 2019, SEUNGRI left BIGBANG and the group's management agency YG Entertainment following his 'Burning Sun' scandal. 
G-DRAGON's penthouseAs it has been almost a year since SEUNGRI's departure, it was natural for some fans to assume that G-DRAGON would now take "BIGBANG = 4". 

Obviously, nobody knows what goes on in G-DRAGON's head until he says anything about it, but many believe that G-DRAGON is telling fans that he still believes "BIGBANG = 5" through this photo. 

(Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram, YG Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙