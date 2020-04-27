SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: CRAVITY Gets Sandwiched Between Fans & Photograph Sellers While Going Home
Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.27 18:07 View Count
The members of STARSHIP Entertainment's new K-pop boy group CRAVITY were caught in an uncomfortable situation while going home after a recording.

On April 24, a recording for KBS' music show 'Music Bank' took place at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul.

Towards the end of the recording, a lot of K-pop fans as well as photograph sellers waited for K-pop artists near a parking lot outside the building.

When CRAVITY members walked out of KBS Hall, their fans and photograph sellers surrounded them as they walked to their van.
 
They got so close to the group members that not only the boys were being pushed, but also struggling to move forward.

There were security guards around, but there were too many people around to stop them in any ways.

The fans and photograph sellers just took photos of them as if they did not care what trouble they were causing though.
 
After some photos of this disturbing situation were posted online, true fans have been worrying about the boys and asking STARSHIP Entertainment to take better care of them. 

(Credit= Online Community, 'elfin_mh' Twitter, STARSHIP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
