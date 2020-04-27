[SBS Star] The Man in Lee Juyeon's Recent Instagram Post Revealed

The mysterious man featured in actress Lee Juyeon's recent Instagram post was revealed.On April 23, Lee Juyeon shared a photo of a man on her personal Instagram, which led people to speculate the man is G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG.Lee Juyeon and G-DRAGON swept up in dating rumors four times since 2017.Then on April 25, the identity of this mysterious man in pink was finally revealed.A close acquaintance of the man in the photo told OSEN, "The photo was initially posted back in March 2016 on A's Instagram, who runs a men's online clothing store."Lee Juyeon herself also clarified that the photo was just one of the photos she found online.After the report, fans commented, "She knew that this would stir another dating rumors.", "She's such an attention seeker.", "Even if she wasn't mean to, this still happens.", and more.(Credit= 'jupppal' Instagram)(SBS Star)