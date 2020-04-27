SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO KAI Goes Live Just to Show Off His Finished-Lego to Fans
Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.27
K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI cutely showed off his finished-Lego to fans during a live broadcast.

On April 25, KAI hosted a live broadcast on Instagram.
KAIAs soon as the live broadcast began, KAI held up a ship made of Lego in front of the camera.

He excitedly said, "Ta-da! I made this, everyone. Check it out!"

After that, KAI shook the ship side to side and stared at the camera without saying anything.

He looked as if he was waiting for fans to start praising him for flawlessly finishing his Lego.
KAIAs he slowly scrolled through the comments, he displayed the happiest smile.

In the comment section, fans left comments such as, "Why do I think he looks like a child showing off his new toy? He's so cute.", "Awww! Good job!", "That is one perfect Lego ship!" and so on.
 
(Credit= 'zkdlin' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
