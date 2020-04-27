[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Shares Why Nobody Should Call Jeon So Min Right Now

Entertainer Yu Jae Seok playfully told everyone not to call actress Jeon So Min.On April 26 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Yu Jae Seok mentioned Jeon So Min during the opening.As it was the 500th episode of 'Running Man', the cast members thoughtfully brought a full-sized panel of Jeon So Min.While linking arms with Jeon So Min panel, Kim Jong-kook commented, "I must take good care of this."He explained, "I'm sure she's all feeling sad and lonely at home, because she can't be with us for this special episode."Yu Jae Seok responded, "Yes, you are probably right. I think that's why she didn't want to end the call when we spoke on the phone."He laughed and continued, "She was like, 'Can you not hang up on me?'"Ji Seok Jin said, "Yeah, the last time I spoke to her on the phone, we talked for like half an hour."Then, Yu Jae Seok playfully said, "Yeah, you really must bear this in mind when you call her."Currently, Jeon So Min is taking a break from all activities including her regular appearance in 'Running Man' to recover her health.(Credit= SBS Running Man, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)