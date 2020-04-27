SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Shares Why Nobody Should Call Jeon So Min Right Now
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Shares Why Nobody Should Call Jeon So Min Right Now

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.27 14:56 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Shares Why Nobody Should Call Jeon So Min Right Now
Entertainer Yu Jae Seok playfully told everyone not to call actress Jeon So Min. 

On April 26 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Yu Jae Seok mentioned Jeon So Min during the opening.

As it was the 500th episode of 'Running Man', the cast members thoughtfully brought a full-sized panel of Jeon So Min. 
Jeon So MinWhile linking arms with Jeon So Min panel, Kim Jong-kook commented, "I must take good care of this." 

He explained, "I'm sure she's all feeling sad and lonely at home, because she can't be with us for this special episode." 
Yu Jae SeokYu Jae Seok responded, "Yes, you are probably right. I think that's why she didn't want to end the call when we spoke on the phone." 

He laughed and continued, "She was like, 'Can you not hang up on me?'" 

Ji Seok Jin said, "Yeah, the last time I spoke to her on the phone, we talked for like half an hour." 

Then, Yu Jae Seok playfully said, "Yeah, you really must bear this in mind when you call her." 
Yu Jae SeokCurrently, Jeon So Min is taking a break from all activities including her regular appearance in 'Running Man' to recover her health. 

(Credit= SBS Running Man, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙