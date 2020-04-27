[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'The King' Cast Members Share a Special Message to Fans in the Philippines

The cast members of SBS' ongoing fantasy-romance drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' greeted their Filipino fans through a special video message.Ever since the much-anticipated drama unveiled its first episode, 'The King: Eternal Monarch' has been topping Netflix's most-watched top 10 list in the Philippines.In order to express their thanks for the Filipino fans' continuous support, the main cast members of 'The King: Eternal Monarch' sat down to leave a special message for them.Lee Minho, Kim Go-eun, Woo Do Hwan, Jung Eun Chae, and Kim Kyung Nam took turns to introduce the drama and encourage the viewers to watch it through Netflix.(Credit= 'philstarnews' YouTube)(SBS Star)