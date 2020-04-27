SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'The King' Cast Members Share a Special Message to Fans in the Philippines
Published 2020.04.27 14:54 Updated 2020.04.27 14:59 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: The King Cast Members Share a Special Message to Fans in the Philippines
The cast members of SBS' ongoing fantasy-romance drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' greeted their Filipino fans through a special video message.

Ever since the much-anticipated drama unveiled its first episode, 'The King: Eternal Monarch' has been topping Netflix's most-watched top 10 list in the Philippines.
The KingThe KingIn order to express their thanks for the Filipino fans' continuous support, the main cast members of 'The King: Eternal Monarch' sat down to leave a special message for them.
The KingThe KingThe KingLee Minho, Kim Go-eun, Woo Do Hwan, Jung Eun Chae, and Kim Kyung Nam took turns to introduce the drama and encourage the viewers to watch it through Netflix.
 

(Credit= 'philstarnews' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
