[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop in Talks to Star in Another SBS Drama
[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop in Talks to Star in Another SBS Drama

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.27 11:57
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop in Talks to Star in Another SBS Drama
Actor Ahn Hyo Seop may make a comeback with an upcoming drama 'Hong Chun Gi' soon. 

On April 24, Ahn Hyo Seop's management agency Starhaus Entertainment that Ahn Hyo Seop is in talks to lead SBS' drama 'Hong Chun Gi' (tentative title). 

'Hong Chun Gi' is a fantasy romance drama set in the Joseon Dynasty. 

The story revolves around 'Hong Chun Gi'―the only recorded female painter of Joseon Dynasty, 'Ha Ram' who reads the sky and constellation, and 'Prince Ahn Pyeong' who loves and appreciates art.  
Ahn Hyo SeopIt is based on a novel written by writer Jung Eun-gwol, who wrote the original novels of popular dramas 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal' (2010) and 'Moon Embracing the Sun' (2012). 

Director Jang Tae-yoo is going to be directing 'Hong Chun Gi'. 

Jang Tae-yoo's previous directing work includes 'My Love from the Star' (2013), Hyena (2020) and more. 
Ahn Hyo SeopIf Ahn Hyo Seop confirms to join 'Hong Chun Gi', it will mark his first project after his mega-hit drama 'Dr. Romantic 2' that ended in February. 

It has not been revealed which character Ahn Hyo Seop is in talks for, but fans are truly excited about the news and hoping he will join the drama. 
Ahn Hyo Seop(Credit= 'imhyoseop' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
