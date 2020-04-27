SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IU & BTS SUGA Announce to Release a Collaborative Track Next Week
Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.27
[SBS Star] IU & BTS SUGA Announce to Release a Collaborative Track Next Week
K-pop artist IU and boy group BTS' member SUGA are releasing their collaborative track in May.

On April 27, IU's management agency EDAM Entertainment shared an announcement that made all K-pop fans excited.

The agency said, "IU is releasing a digital single on May 6. Both her new song and music video will be out on that day."

They continued, "She has worked with SUGA for the new single. As musicians around the same age, they were able to connect very well. Consequently, the song turned out to be in their own unique style."
IU and SUGAThis release will mark IU's return to the K-pop industry in about six months after her mini album 'Love poem' last November.

Not only did IU take part in writing and composing the song, but she also consistently discussed the overall concept of the single with her team.

IU said to have recently finished filming the music video, and is sweating out in the last-minute production at the moment.
(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
