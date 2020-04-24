SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Discover How Korean & Non-Korean Members Laugh Differently
Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.24
Fans are laughing at how Korean and non-Korean members respond differently when they find something funny. 

As examples, they shared images of K-pop boy groups SEVENTEEN and 2PM laughing.

Both groups consist of Korean and non-Korean members.   

When Korean members laughed, they clapped their hands hard at the same time, whereas non-Korean members just laughed out loud. 
SEVENTEENIn fact, it is common to see Korean people clapping while they laugh. 

But that does not seem to be the case in other countries, as seen.  

Many are finding this cultural difference interesting and hilarious. 

They left comments such as, "We should call that 'the Korean laugh'!", "This is so true. The members of my bias group are the same.", "I'm Korean, and that has always been natural for me that I never even thought no other countries laughed without clapping." and so on.   
2PM2PM(Credit= Online Community, MBC Radio Star) 

(SBS Star)   
