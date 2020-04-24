[SBS Star] IU Calls the Person Who Reminds Her of Spring; But He Never Answers the Phone

Singer/actress IU showed what real siblings look like during her online "radio" show.On April 23, IU dropped the second episode of her ongoing 'Homebody Signal' series on her official YouTube channel.'Homebody Signal' is a new content that IU turns into a radio DJ and shares more about herself to UAENAs, her fans.In this episode, IU was asked which person comes to her mind when she thinks of spring.To this, IU said, "You know, it's not easy to meet your friends and family because of the whole social distancing thing."After thinking for a while, IU flipped through her contact list on the phone and called the person.However, the person did not answer her phone call until the end.IU gave up and said, "That person is not picking up my call. Well, I called my younger brother but he's not answering the phone. Then who should I call next? I literally don't have anyone to call."IU has one younger brother, Lee Jong-hoon, who is four years younger than her.(Credit= 'EDAM Entertainment' YouTube)(SBS Star)