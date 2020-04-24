[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin to Turn Into a Psychopath in His Comeback Drama

Actor Park Hae Jin has confirmed his next project in a thriller drama.On April 24, Park Hae Jin's management agency Mountain Movement revealed Park Hae Jin will be starring in a new drama 'Crime Puzzle' (literal title).Based on a popular thriller webtoon of the same name, 'Crime Puzzle' revolves around Park Hae Jin's psychopathic character 'Han Seung-min'.Han Seung-min is a genius professor at Korean National Police University, who one day confesses that he murdered a father of his ex-girlfriend 'Yoo Hee'.Following his confession, Han Seung-min gets locked up in prison as a lifer.An intriguing story begins as a criminal profiler Yoo Hee, investigates Han Seung Min's case and continues speaking to Han Seung-min.Previously, Park Hae Jin showed off perfect acting skills while acting 'Lee Jeong-moon' in OCN's drama 'Bad Guys' as a psychopath.Many believe Park Hae Jin will pull off 'Han Seung-min' incredibly well as well.Meanwhile, 'Crime Puzzle' is set to air in the second half of the year.(Credit= 'parkhaejin_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)