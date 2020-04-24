SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin to Turn Into a Psychopath in His Comeback Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin to Turn Into a Psychopath in His Comeback Drama

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.24 17:04 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin to Turn Into a Psychopath in His Comeback Drama
Actor Park Hae Jin has confirmed his next project in a thriller drama.

On April 24, Park Hae Jin's management agency Mountain Movement revealed Park Hae Jin will be starring in a new drama 'Crime Puzzle' (literal title).
Park Hae JinBased on a popular thriller webtoon of the same name, 'Crime Puzzle' revolves around Park Hae Jin's psychopathic character 'Han Seung-min'.

Han Seung-min is a genius professor at Korean National Police University, who one day confesses that he murdered a father of his ex-girlfriend 'Yoo Hee'.

Following his confession, Han Seung-min gets locked up in prison as a lifer.

An intriguing story begins as a criminal profiler Yoo Hee, investigates Han Seung Min's case and continues speaking to Han Seung-min.
Park Hae JinPreviously, Park Hae Jin showed off perfect acting skills while acting 'Lee Jeong-moon' in OCN's drama 'Bad Guys' as a psychopath.

Many believe Park Hae Jin will pull off 'Han Seung-min' incredibly well as well.
Park Hae JinMeanwhile, 'Crime Puzzle' is set to air in the second half of the year.

(Credit= 'parkhaejin_official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙