[SBS Star] Lee Hyun Woo Confirms to Join IU & Park Seo Jun's New Movie

Actor Lee Hyun Woo is confirmed to star in a new film that singer/actress IU and actor Park Seo Jun are previously confirmed to join.On April 23, Lee Hyun Woo's management agency Awesome ENT announced that the actor will be starring alongside IU and Park Seo Jun in 'Dream' (tentative title).'Dream' is reportedly a movie that tells the story of a group of people trying out for the 'Homeless World Cup'.Park Seo Jun will take on the role of the coach 'Yoon Hong-dae', while Lee Hyun Woo will play the role of 'In-gook', one of the soccer players of the team.IU will take on the role of the film's female lead, while details about her character have not been shared yet.This is not the first time for Lee Hyun Woo to meet the two actors; as he previously made appearance on IU's music videos for 'You & I' and 'Above the Time', and is under the same management agency with Park Seo Jun.(Credit= Awesome ENT, EDAM Entertainment)(SBS Star)