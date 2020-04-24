SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Yo Han Shared Hate Comments During 'Produce X 101' Gave Him Extreme Anxiety
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Yo Han Shared Hate Comments During 'Produce X 101' Gave Him Extreme Anxiety

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.24 15:23 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Yo Han Shared Hate Comments During Produce X 101 Gave Him Extreme Anxiety
Kim Yo Han of disbanded K-pop project boy group X1 shared how hate comments affected him during 'Produce X 101'.

On April 24, fashion magazine 10Star released Kim Yo Han's recent interview.

During the interview, Kim Yo Han said, "My father is a taekwondo instructor, which made it natural for me to go into taekwondo. I'd been a taekwondo player since when I was in the first grade of elementary school."

He continued, Since around 16, some management agencies asked me if I wanted to join their company and stuff. I declined all the offers though, because I wanted to focus on doing taekwondo."
Kim Yo HanKim Yo Han went on, "Then, one day, I somehow ended up at this management agency I'm under now. I had to learn everything from scratch, because the only thing I could do was taekwondo at that time. Singing, dancing and everything else."

He added, "When I told people around me that I wanted to become a K-pop star, they all gave me negative responses. But that make me push myself even more. I was like, 'Okay, everyone. I'm so going to make it. Watch me.'"
Kim Yo HanThen, the interviewer mentioned Kim Yo Han finishing first on Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce X 101'.

Kim Yo Han responded, "Yes, that's true. But it honestly wasn't an easy journey to get there. There were many times when it got me thinking, 'Shall I just stop here?'"

He continued, "There was a time when hate comments and rumors gave me extreme anxiety. I just had to keep telling myself to keep doing it until I can. I reminded myself that nothing was impossible if I thought was possible."
Kim Yo HanLast year, Kim Yo Han joined 'Produce X 101' as one of the contestants.

At the end of the show, Kim Yo Han and other top 10 contestants with the most votes from "the national producers" made debut as K-pop boy group X1 on August 27.

However, as a vote rigging controversy surrounded the show, X1 unfortunately disbanded in the beginning of this year.

(Credit= 10Star, Mnet Produce X 101)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙