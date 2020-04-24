[SBS Star] Kim Yo Han Shared Hate Comments During 'Produce X 101' Gave Him Extreme Anxiety

Kim Yo Han of disbanded K-pop project boy group X1 shared how hate comments affected him during 'Produce X 101'.On April 24, fashion magazine 10Star released Kim Yo Han's recent interview.During the interview, Kim Yo Han said, "My father is a taekwondo instructor, which made it natural for me to go into taekwondo. I'd been a taekwondo player since when I was in the first grade of elementary school."He continued, Since around 16, some management agencies asked me if I wanted to join their company and stuff. I declined all the offers though, because I wanted to focus on doing taekwondo."Kim Yo Han went on, "Then, one day, I somehow ended up at this management agency I'm under now. I had to learn everything from scratch, because the only thing I could do was taekwondo at that time. Singing, dancing and everything else."He added, "When I told people around me that I wanted to become a K-pop star, they all gave me negative responses. But that make me push myself even more. I was like, 'Okay, everyone. I'm so going to make it. Watch me.'"Then, the interviewer mentioned Kim Yo Han finishing first on Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce X 101'.Kim Yo Han responded, "Yes, that's true. But it honestly wasn't an easy journey to get there. There were many times when it got me thinking, 'Shall I just stop here?'"He continued, "There was a time when hate comments and rumors gave me extreme anxiety. I just had to keep telling myself to keep doing it until I can. I reminded myself that nothing was impossible if I thought was possible."Last year, Kim Yo Han joined 'Produce X 101' as one of the contestants.At the end of the show, Kim Yo Han and other top 10 contestants with the most votes from "the national producers" made debut as K-pop boy group X1 on August 27.However, as a vote rigging controversy surrounded the show, X1 unfortunately disbanded in the beginning of this year.(Credit= 10Star, Mnet Produce X 101)(SBS Star)