SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans' Hilarious Responses to BTS J-HOPE Asking Why They Don't Own an ARMY Bomb
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Fans' Hilarious Responses to BTS J-HOPE Asking Why They Don't Own an ARMY Bomb

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.04.24 14:38 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Hilarious Responses to BTS J-HOPE Asking Why They Dont Own an ARMY Bomb
J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS asked fans who don't own an ARMY Bomb (BTS' official light stick) why the don't have one, and the fans' responses are going viral online.

On April 23, J-HOPE and RM held a live broadcast to interact with their fans while decorating ARMY Bombs themselves.
J-HOPE V LIVESince decorating official light sticks has become a huge trend in the K-pop fandom, the two BTS members passionately decorated their ARMY Bombs with flowers, paint, stickers, and more.
J-HOPE V LIVEShortly after the live broadcast, one fan of BTS posted this photo on BTS' global fan community Weverse, pointing out that not every ARMY owns an ARMY Bomb.

To this, J-HOPE commented, "LOL, but why don't you have an ARMY Bomb..."
J-HOPE V LIVEJ-HOPE V LIVEFans around the world who did not get their chances to purchase one flooded social media with their own hilarious reasons behind that.

Some of the comments include, "We are broker than the word broke, Hobi (J-HOPE's nickname).", "Did he just sprinkled salt on my wounds?", "Oh well if that's the case, sir, we're already broke.", and more.
J-HOPE V LIVE(Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE, Weverse)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙