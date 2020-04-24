[SBS Star] Fans' Hilarious Responses to BTS J-HOPE Asking Why They Don't Own an ARMY Bomb

J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS asked fans who don't own an ARMY Bomb (BTS' official light stick) why the don't have one, and the fans' responses are going viral online.On April 23, J-HOPE and RM held a live broadcast to interact with their fans while decorating ARMY Bombs themselves.Since decorating official light sticks has become a huge trend in the K-pop fandom, the two BTS members passionately decorated their ARMY Bombs with flowers, paint, stickers, and more.Shortly after the live broadcast, one fan of BTS posted this photo on BTS' global fan community Weverse, pointing out that not every ARMY owns an ARMY Bomb.To this, J-HOPE commented, "LOL, but why don't you have an ARMY Bomb..."Fans around the world who did not get their chances to purchase one flooded social media with their own hilarious reasons behind that.Some of the comments include, "We are broker than the word broke, Hobi (J-HOPE's nickname).", "Did he just sprinkled salt on my wounds?", "Oh well if that's the case, sir, we're already broke.", and more.(Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE, Weverse)(SBS Star)