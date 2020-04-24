SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] One YouTuber Tells How Humble BTS JUNGKOOK Was When He Randomly Bumped Into Him
Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.24
One popular YouTuber told a story of the time when he randomly met K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK. 

Recently, one interesting video was uploaded on YouTube. 

The video was of a YouTuber talking about randomly meeting JUNGKOOK one night while having some drinks with friends in Gangnam, Seoul. 

The YouTuber said, "I was out with my friends in Gangnam on this day. As I had quite a lot of drinks, I had to go to the restroom. The restroom was in the building next to ours, so I had to go outside." 
YouTuber meets JUNGKOOKHe continued, "I headed out of the restroom after taking care of my business. When I came out, a guy with a black bucket hat approached me and said hi. He told me that he liked watching my videos. I get recognized by subscribers every now and then, and I thought this was one of those times." 

He went on, "He was under a dim light and the hat covered like half of his face, so I couldn't recognize him. I initially thought, 'Oh, he must be a student from one of the study places around.'" 

After that, he added, "While we were having a casual conversation, I suddenly caught the word 'BTS' coming out of him. He was speaking very quietly at that time. I immediately doubted my ears, because that was no way the heck possible. What are the odds of meeting BTS there right at that moment, you know? I believed I heard him wrong."
YouTuber meets JUNGKOOKThen, this YouTuber shared that he did think there was this different kind of vibe from a regular person coming off from JUNGKOOK.

He carried on telling the story, "This guy was super, super humble. He spoke in such a careful and beautiful way as well. I took my phone out to take photos with him, since I was like, 'Okay, whether he is a member of BTS or not, he's cool. I should get photos with him.' We said bye to each other afterwards, and I went back to join my friends." 
YouTuber meets JUNGKOOKHe continued, "The next day, I looked at the photos and discovered that he really was a BTS member! In fact, he was JUNGKOOK. I uploaded those photos on Instagram, and my Instagram went boom! It instantly exploded."

He wrapped up the story by saying, "Lots of non-Korean fans were trying to guess who I was. Since I sometimes make 'Learning English' videos, some thought that I was his English teacher. Let me make this clear here, I'm not his English teacher. That brief encounter with JUNGKOOK was probably my very first and last one. Anyway, thanks for tuning in and I'll always support BTS and JUNGKOOK!"  
 

(Credit= 'yan.youtube' Instagram, '영알남YAN' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
