[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Is Gearing Up for His Next Drama?

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo is in talks to join a new drama.On April 23, news outlet Ilgan Sports reported that Cha Eun-woo has been cast as the male lead in drama adaptation of 'True Beauty'.First unveiled in April 2018, 'True Beauty' is still one of the most loved webtoons in Korea.It is about a girl named 'Lim Joo-kyung', who does not ever want anyone to see her without any makeup on.It depicts unpredictable romance between 'Lim Joo-kyung' and her two high school friends 'Lee Soo-ho' and 'Han Seo-jun'.According to Ilgan Sports, Cha Eun-woo will be playing the role of 'Lee Soo-ho'.Just like Cha Eun-woo himself, 'Lee Soo-ho' is not only appearance-wise perfect from head to toe, but is also the brightest student in school.It occasionally may seem like he has lost his temper, but it is only because he is trying to hide his shyness; he actually is a guy with a kind and pure heart.In response to this report, nevertheless, Cha Eun-woo's management agency Fantagio stated, "Cha Eun-woo is still going over the script at the moment."The agency continued, "Is has not been decided whether Cha Eun-woo will join the drama yet. But we are certainly viewing the offer positively."If Cha Eun-woo accepts the offer, it would mark his third drama to be taking on the leading role after 'My ID Is Gangnam Beauty' (2018) and 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' (2019).(Credit= '여신강림' NAVER Webtoon, 'offclASTRO' Facebook)(SBS Star)