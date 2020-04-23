SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Weki Meki Choi Yoojung Laughs as She Talks About LOONA Chuu's Super Extrovertedness
Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.23 18:06 View Count
K-pop girl group Weki Meki's member Choi Yoojung shared what it was like meeting another K-pop girl group LOONA's member Chuu for the very first time. 

Recently, Choi Yoojung hosted a live broadcast on her Instagram. 
Choi YoojungDuring the live broadcast, a fan asked how she became close to Chuu. 

Choi Yoojung said, "I really liked Chuu, and it turned out we go to the same hair salon. As my hair dresser knew this, we arranged a meet-up for us one day." 

She continued, "I was on the second floor, and Chuu was waiting for me at the bottom of the stairs. As soon as she saw me, she screamed in excitement." 
Choi YoojungShe went on, When Chuu came up to me, she was like, 'Hi! I'm a huge fan of yours!' in a high-pitched voice. Then, she made a heart with her hands and brought it right in front of my eyes. After that, she gave me a hug." 
 
She added, "I just stood there, feeling a bit shy. I was the one who wanted to meet her, but it almost seemed the other way around. She was just like how she was seen on television. She's so adorable." 
 
After hearing this, fans left comments such as, "You seemed intimidated by Chuu's extrovertedness. That's so funny though, because you're pretty extroverted yourself!", "Chuu is like at the top level of extrovertedness.", "It would be lovely to have a friend like Chuu around. She'd always make you smile." and so on. 

(Credit= 'dbeaddl__' 'nctnightnight' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
