[SBS Star] Lee Minho Talks About Acting with 'Maximus' the Horse
[SBS Star] Lee Minho Talks About Acting with 'Maximus' the Horse

Published 2020.04.23 17:33 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Minho Talks About Maximus the Horse
Actor Lee Minho shared what he had to learn to better portray his role of an Emperor.

On April 22 episode of SBS 'Han Bam', the two lead actors of 'The King: Eternal Monarch' shared their filming experience, and what they have prepared for their roles.
Lee MinhoLee MinhoWhen asked what things they had to learn for their characters, Lee Minho said, "I worked really hard at practicing rowing and horseback riding."

The actor continued, "To be honest, playing an Emperor isn't something that you can be prepared for," and jokingly added, "It's because I'm the very definition of an Emperor."
Lee MinhoLee Minho also talked about his experience of acting with the white horse 'Maximus'.

He said, "Maximus is so cute. His nose gets red when it's cold out. He also enjoys eating the lemon-flavored candy that I like. When filming was over, we had a piece of candy together."
Lee MinhoLee MinhoMeanwhile, SBS' new drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' airs every Friday and Saturday at 10PM KST.

(Credit= SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star) 
